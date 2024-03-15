I want to know about the issues related to tab saving.
Currently, the interaction logic is to click the save bookmark icon, and then click the save bookmark icon again to do a more detailed path distribution.
Why was it designed this way? For security? I am unsure, please explain.
Why can't it be the usual way where you click the save bookmark icon and then a path distribution pops up right away?
Is that a difficult question? No relevant personnel to answer?