Whenever I use the "Save as" function, the Download Location in the settings menu gets set to blank, and the downloads default back to the Windows downloads folder.

The old and expected behavior was that if I did a "Save as" first, and then followed that up with a bunch of just "Saves", they'd all go to the same folder.

"Save" still saves the files to the desired "Download Location" folder if I manually set it up, but as soon as I do a "Save as" that field is blank again, and the downloads go to Windows downloads folder.

This on Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50.