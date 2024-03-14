Vivald crashes each time I use my mouse and move over the tabs
krylancelo
Hello,
I hope you are all doing well. There is a regression in the last version: I use a mouse with my tablet and each time I move it over the tab list, Vivaldi crashes.
Could you please check how to fix it ?
Thanks a lot!
Yes, I am having the same behavior on my Honor Pad X9, it closes the browser when I hover the mouse cursor over the tabs. If I remove the mouse and leave just the keyboard it doesn't happen.
Edit: The temporary solution I have found until they fix this, is to disable tabs
@krylancelo @zerox885
Hi, please report this to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
krylancelo
Thank you @mib2berlin for the guidance, I created the bug report: VAB-8876.
@zerox885, good idea for the temporary fix, I will apply it as well. Thank you!
@krylancelo @zerox885
I cant confirm this because I don't use a tablet but I add tags and a link to this thread.
Thanks for the report, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks! I done the bug report: VAB-8877
mib2berlin
@zerox885
Ah sorry, now we have two reports for the same issue.
I have to mark your report as duplicate of @krylancelo as I have made changes to this report already.
No problem, mib
Hi, master bug is now:
VAB-8645
[Chr122] Crash when moving pointer over tab strip
This is confirmed and set to higher priority.
This happen with stylus too, for example.
Cheers, mib
Can confirm this issue also exists on Samsung Tab S9+ running OneUI 6.0 (Android 14) running the latest Vivaldi for Android build on the Play Store (6.6.3291.22). I am using the Samsung keyboard book cover on the tablet to provide a keyboard and mouse. Vivaldi instantly crashes as soon as the mouse pointer moves over the tab bar, but navigating by touch works without problems. Using the mouse in the rest of the Vivaldi window causes no problems.
Vivaldi crashes on my Samsung Tab S9 when my S-pen hovers close over any tab - as soon as it is close enough for the little ring to appear on the screen
