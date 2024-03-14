Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello. In the fullscreen mod when I switch to another tab, the tab position changes. How to turn it off.
Can’t reproduce this. Can you provide steps how to get to the issue? Everything that’s different from a default setup and then everything you do to make the tabs switch places.
github ◊ vfm
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.