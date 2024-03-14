@jane-n I'm a bit surprised at even having this discussion about removing features, something which Vivaldi is meant to be fundamentally against. I too am disappointed with the disappearance of the Home button.

As for maximising the URL's visibility - check out how Firefox for Android does it, while still including a home button on the left of the toolbar.

I hope that the option to return the Home button to the bottom toolbar is restored in the short-to-medium term, as the new structure is messing with my muscle memory...

Thx!