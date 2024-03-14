Remove button
Hi
How can I remove or replace this button?
You can’t. You can add all the buttons you need to the bar in the menu instead, which is configurable.
@lesharb
Probably not anymore. They moved the shield from left to right. I guess it's gonna be a while... until the urge to make a change brings him back.
Thx you
With limited space it's difficult to fit many icons on the bottom toolbar as the URL needs to remain visible as much as possible. And it's impossible to make everyone happy with whichever configuration we come up with. So instead, our long term aim is to make the toolbars customizable like on desktop.
You can show support for it by upvoting https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92439/customize-toolbars.
@jane-n I'm a bit surprised at even having this discussion about removing features, something which Vivaldi is meant to be fundamentally against. I too am disappointed with the disappearance of the Home button.
As for maximising the URL's visibility - check out how Firefox for Android does it, while still including a home button on the left of the toolbar.
I hope that the option to return the Home button to the bottom toolbar is restored in the short-to-medium term, as the new structure is messing with my muscle memory...
Thx!
100 Percent agree.
@jane-n
By the way, I noticed that this button works like Reload/Stop. Stop - if the page is loaded, although the icon does not change. I think this innovation is really useful! It would be good to add a "cross" symbol to stop loading and an option to "disable refresh with a swipe from top to bottom". And many users will be grateful to you! This button is just very useful just at this point.
@jane-n That is a horrible response from a rep for a browser that has always touted user first customizability. You've got so many users complaining on the forums, Reddit, and other social media about the awful decision to remove functionality like the home button. I couldn't care less about the new wallpaper "feature", that's worthless. At least the home button provided worthwhile functionality. It's thrown me off my groove so much that I've been using other mobile browsers for the first time in several years.
We've received a lot of feedback on the latest changes and we hear you. The team is discussing and working on solutions.
Home button will be back, as per this snapshot's changelog:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/android/android-6-7-3303-3/
"We’ve brought back the option to show the home icon in the address bar and the panels icon, as so many of you have requested it (VAB-8932)."
We also picked these changes for today's Minor Update. If you don't have automatic updates enabled, go and update manually. Then head over to Appearance Settings to enable "Show Start Page Icon in Address Bar".
Perfect.Thank you so much for bringing the home button back.
I agree. Thanks for returning the home button!