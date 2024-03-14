In the last few versions (just upgraded to 6.6.3271.50 this morning, it started with a version that I upgraded to earlier this week), the mail client is unstable. I am running a standalone session for mail, and I can usually read one or two messages before the client hangs up (UI not responding to clicks, but it does redraw) and eventually restarts. No crash reports are created.

I am running on Debian GNU/Linux 12 (updated as of this morning), and launching vivaldi with this command line:

/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --user-data-dir=/home/peter/.config/vivaldi-standalone %U

Looking at top, I find a process that has allocated a virtual address space of over a terabyte(!):

PID ANVÄNDAR PR NI VIRT RES DELT S %CPU %MIN TID+ KOMMANDO 592528 peter 20 0 1135,6g 2,9g 156020 R 105,6 4,7 2:20.78 Vivaldi-Extens

I am also running, in parallel, a regular instance of vivaldi using default parameters for browsing (running the same binary). It does not show any of signs of being unstable.