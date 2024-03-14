Mail client unstable (6.6.3271.50)
In the last few versions (just upgraded to 6.6.3271.50 this morning, it started with a version that I upgraded to earlier this week), the mail client is unstable. I am running a standalone session for mail, and I can usually read one or two messages before the client hangs up (UI not responding to clicks, but it does redraw) and eventually restarts. No crash reports are created.
I am running on Debian GNU/Linux 12 (updated as of this morning), and launching vivaldi with this command line:
/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --user-data-dir=/home/peter/.config/vivaldi-standalone %U
Looking at top, I find a process that has allocated a virtual address space of over a terabyte(!):
PID ANVÄNDAR PR NI VIRT RES DELT S %CPU %MIN TID+ KOMMANDO 592528 peter 20 0 1135,6g 2,9g 156020 R 105,6 4,7 2:20.78 Vivaldi-Extens
I am also running, in parallel, a regular instance of vivaldi using default parameters for browsing (running the same binary). It does not show any of signs of being unstable.
edwardp Ambassador
Please submit a bug report, including all of this information and post the bug report number (VB-XXXXXX) in this thread. Thank you for helping to make Vivaldi better.
I am running Debian 12 off a SanDisk thumb drive and although I launch Vivaldi from the desktop icon, I am not observing the same behavior.
@edwardp said in Mail client unstable (6.6.3271.50):
Please submit a bug report,
Reported as VB-104865.
If I keep to reading RSS/Atom feed entries, I can read as many posts as I want. It is only when I start reading emails that it locks up, so it seems to have something to do with the IMAP server communication, perhaps when it is marking messages as read?
It's not the first time Microsoft has embraced-extended IMAP, so it is entirely possible the problem is on their side.
edwardp Ambassador
@nafmo I noticed not too long ago that logins to
outlook.comaccounts no longer worked from a third-party client, if either the account's or an app password were used.
The account(s) were first deleted from Vivaldi Mail, then they were added back in, using OAuth to login.