Status bar keeps disappearing
Hello! The status bar on the bottom disappears every few days. I then have to activate it in the settings, and a couple of days later it disappears again. I then tick the box in the settings and so forth. Any ideas why this is happening or how to fix it?
Thanks
@bong Accidentally pressed Ctrl+Shift+S?
@bong Accidentally pressed Ctrl+Shift+S?
In other programs, as a shortcut for "save as". Does this turn off the status bar?
@bong Settings, Keyboard, View, to change the shortcut (I use single-key shortcut, S).
@bong Yes. That switches the statusbar.
You can check your shortcut list with Ctrl+F1.
Feel free to open Settings → Keyboard and remove Ctrl+Shift+S
@DoctorG Thank you