Vivaldi on Android gets Custom Wallpapers
jon Vivaldi Team
The new Vivaldi update personalizes your browser background with your favorite images and translates webpages faster.
Thank you. I really appreciate the improved translation function.
How can I restore the default dark background? I changed the wallpaper but now I can't go back to the previous background color.
atlemo Vivaldi Team
@bluesz: Just go back into the Start Page wallpaper settings, and tap the X on the wallpaper you selected.
sheikhusman
Thank you for this amazing post! I am sure it will help many users who are looking to update their favorite wallpaper on screen, Keep up the good work!
Hi, can anybody confirm Vivaldi crash if you open Settings for the first time after Vivaldi start?
Cheers, mib
@atlemo It does not work.
- I added a custom background, (from storage), and then can't tap on the X because when I tapped there the window to select an image pops up.
- I chose one of the default backgrounds, and tapped on the X as suggested.
But no, the result is that the custom background I added (1) still appears.
atlemo Vivaldi Team
@bluesz: OK, this must be a bug. Can you report it here (https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/), and include as many details as possible, like OS and phone version?
After this update I have more issues:
Home and "switch" buttons are missing VAB-8855
After pressing Vivaldi button application get closed VAB-8856
hard to swipe between bookmarks workspaces VAB-8857
@blisca said in Vivaldi on Android gets Custom Wallpapers:
Hi, maybe ask in the forum if other user can reproduce this before you report this to the tracker.
Home and "switch" buttons are missing VAB-8855
This happen with address bar at bottom?
After pressing Vivaldi button application get closed VAB-8856
Cant reproduce.
hard to swipe between bookmarks workspaces VAB-8857
I don't understand "bookmark workspaces".
Cheers, mib
@blisca said in Vivaldi on Android gets Custom Wallpapers:
Home and "switch" buttons are missing VAB-885
I confirm
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi on Android gets Custom Wallpapers:
This happen with address bar at bottom?
Yes. Previously, this buttons was on the left side of the address bar when bar are at bottom
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi on Android gets Custom Wallpapers:
hard to swipe between bookmarks workspaces VAB-8857
I think it's about the gesture of switching between tabs by swiping the address bar right/left?.
In the new version, sometimes I don't go to the next tab, but the address bar editing is activated, which is slightly annoying
@mib2berlin: speed dial...
@blisca
OK, I don't have issues with swiping between speed dials but I don`t hava a reverence.
I use tab on a speed dial since ever, was not aware you can swipe.
-
@blisca
I see, you can add the link to the video in reply of the confirmation mail.
I will add the tags Speed Dial, Swipe.
Cheers, mib
Hey folks, just reporting that I've missed the "Home" button and the "Panel" button at the navigation bar. I can work to learn a new workflow so not relying on that, but as the whole philosophy of Vivaldi until now, the user should always have a choice to make the browser fit their need. I'm waiting the came back of those features as options. Otherwise, great release! Thanks!
daisyflower
thank you,
But I still waiting the feature add custom filter by user.
not just import full filter list by url.
S_Paternotte Translator
I am feeling quite out of place with the Panels and Home icons missing from the url bar