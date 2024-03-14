Vivaldi on iOS goes colorful
jon Vivaldi Team
Set the shade of your favorite color as your Theme, and force Dark Mode on unsupported webpages. Get the new Vivaldi on your iPhone or iPad.
1st
Updated
"But if you have an affinity for the darker side of the web, Vivaldi now automatically generates a dark theme for unsupported websites."
Would be nice to have ygos feature on Android
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@rom08 You can already enable this feature on Android by heading to Settings > Theme > Dark mode for Web Pages. You'll get a Dark Theme checkbox in the main Vivaldi menu that you can toggle on and off.
Thanks, yes I know but I misspoke about the feature. I would like it to be able to follow system theming. So only force dark theme when system is in dark mode
There is a hidden flag in chrome for this (darken checkbox I think).
I thought it was this for iOS.
Anyway thanks for the answer and keep up the good work
jaybirdius
@marialeal: Would be nice if this could be moved to a more easily accessible location. It's nice to switch at night, but a hassle to dig through menus. A gesture would be great, and automatically based on time of day.
Terrific! Thank you!
Awesome! With dark pages and address bar at the bottom I am now testing a switch from Firefox to Vivaldi.
I concur with jaybirdius that it would be nice to have the Dark website toggle on the Menu bar or maybe gesture. I keep it dark all day, but on some websites I have to switch to normal mode on Firefox to see certain content.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
We have released a minor update today which includes the ability to force dark mode while using the Auto mode for dark/light themes: https://vivaldi.com/blog/ios/minor-update-ios-browser-6-6/
Excellent work, Vivaldi!