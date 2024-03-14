Hello Vivaldi community!

I've been loving Vivaldi Browser. However, I've noticed a feature that I would like to know if it is available.

Currently, it doesn't seem like there is a built-in function to automatically open everything done in a pinned tab in a new tab. I would love to be able to pin a tab and have the option for all actions I perform in that tab to automatically open in new tabs instead of the pinned tab.

Is there a way to accomplish this? Any suggestions or insights would be greatly appreciated!

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Best regards,

Armando

𝕏 @arjoladiin

@arjoladiin@mastodon.social

@arjoladiin@vivaldi.net