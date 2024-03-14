Pinned Tab Immobility Functionality
-
arjoladiin
Hello Vivaldi community!
I've been loving Vivaldi Browser. However, I've noticed a feature that I would like to know if it is available.
Currently, it doesn't seem like there is a built-in function to automatically open everything done in a pinned tab in a new tab. I would love to be able to pin a tab and have the option for all actions I perform in that tab to automatically open in new tabs instead of the pinned tab.
Is there a way to accomplish this? Any suggestions or insights would be greatly appreciated!
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Best regards,
Armando
𝕏 @arjoladiin
@arjoladiin@mastodon.social
@arjoladiin@vivaldi.net
-
@arjoladiin Several ways:
- Middle-click
- Ctrl+Click
- Shift+Click
- Right-click, Open Link in New Tab
- Right-click, Open Link in New Background Tab
To open a search in the URL field, try Shift+Enter.
There is already a request for Locking Pinned Tabs to prevent losing the active page in the pinned tabs.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
arjoladiin
@Pesala, thanks a lot! I'll definitely keep up with the discussions. Appreciate the warm welcome and the useful links.
Cheers!
Armando
𝕏 @arjoladiin
@arjoladiin@mastodon.social
@arjoladiin@vivaldi.net
-