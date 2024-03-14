Basically, I'm asking that the capture/screenshot tool work more similarly to how Firefox does it, where you can use the selection tool to "select" content that is outside of the viewport by scrolling the content then adjusting the capture points. I have tried using 3rd party screenshot tools that are supposed to have this functionality, but the screenshot they capture does not include the parts outside of the visible viewport, despite their "selection" being able to stretch beyond it.

I use this feature quite often, and it's annoying to have to open Firefox purely for this reason, especially since Vivaldi has a serviceable screenshot tool built in already, just missing this one feature.

The only alternative right now with Vivaldi is to capture the entire page, then crop to my selection in an editor after the fact which can be quite annoying on some larger pages.