Live view video of the security cams does not work for me in Vivaldi browser, even in private window with no extensions enabled. Recorded video playback works but the live video just has a low res thumbnail and won't load the stream video - it gets the sound though. A loading "..." shows in the bottom left of each camera. FWIW other streams all work fine (twitch, youtube etc), this is the only video problem I've had.

I tried tweaking Vivaldi and UniFi settings and googling but couldn't find anyone with my problem. It works fine on mobile app, other PCs (non-Vivaldi) browsers, and other browsers (Chrome, Edge, Brave) on my PC all work fine too.

Any ideas?