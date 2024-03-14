New UniFi Protect setup - Live View video working everywhere except Vivaldi browser
Live view video of the security cams does not work for me in Vivaldi browser, even in private window with no extensions enabled. Recorded video playback works but the live video just has a low res thumbnail and won't load the stream video - it gets the sound though. A loading "..." shows in the bottom left of each camera. FWIW other streams all work fine (twitch, youtube etc), this is the only video problem I've had.
I tried tweaking Vivaldi and UniFi settings and googling but couldn't find anyone with my problem. It works fine on mobile app, other PCs (non-Vivaldi) browsers, and other browsers (Chrome, Edge, Brave) on my PC all work fine too.
Any ideas?
@Yonan Please tell:
- Please check Troubleshooting issues.
After you checked all items in Troubleshooting issues and that did not solve your issue, tell us more:
OS version and build
Installed security tools
like Antivirus, Internet Security etc.
Installed privacy & cleaner tools
Connection
f.ex LAN, WLAN, Mobile, VPN, Proxy etc
Installed extra codecs in OS
Installed third party ad/tracker filter or blocker
Installed latest chipset/GPU driver
from graphics producers website
Vivaldi version
Open page vivaldi://about
Use of Vivaldi ad/tracker blocker
Activated block lists
Info about changed settings in page vivaldi://flags
Installed extensions
Open vivaldi://system
Section extensions
Button Maximise…
Copy the items from list in row extensions
Paste here with </> button
Info about GPUs
Open vivaldi://gpu
Hit button Copy Report to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
Updated DRM codec
Open vivaldi://components
Scroll down to "Widevine Content Decryption Module"
Post version number here
Try to update Widevine with "Check for Update" button
Info about media usage
Play cam video stream
Open in new tab vivaldi://media-internals
Click on Copy to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
Visit the following links and tell us which options are selected for the selected flags:
vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-video-decode
URL where issue happens and if a player is used on webpage, the setting for video or audio format
-
Information if a Vivaldi downgrade was done before with the current browser profile