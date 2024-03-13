There are no versions newer than Vivaldi 5.6 that support Win7, Chromium 110 ended support for that OS.

AFAIK there is only one browser with security updates for Win7 at present, and that support ends in about 6 months.

If you cannot, or don't want to, update to Win10+, you should probably consider moving to another OS, like Linux as your main OS (with Win7 as a dual boot option).

Websites may, for various reasons, decide that they do not want to "support" clients with "too old" Chromium versions, and for some sites those reasons may be due to relevant technology requirements for their site, and some may be worried about the security aspects of an old browser being vulnerable to various security vulnerabilities, after all, there have been more than a dozen zero-days published just in the last year. And there have been 100+ security patches of varying severity in the same period.

