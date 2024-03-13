Vivaldi Mobile 6.6 RC 1 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3291.20
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for Vivaldi Mobile 6.6 release on Android.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
stardepp Translator
Crazy happy First again
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
@mariap
Oh, at this later hour for Europe, another fine update?
Or is it coming from the States, near Boston, Gloucester in Massachusetts, Magnolia from the Innovation House?
Thank you very much
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
@mariap
As I know that your beautiful pictures always mean something, I would also like to understand this picture too.
A little cake with a purple cream and one blown-out candle??
6.6 RC1? ?
But why blown-out candle?
-
Aaron Translator
Now, when "Address Bar at Bottom" is set, the panel button is hidden. This is too uncomfortable!!
Please bring the panel button back!
-
Using the snapshot, im experiencing tabs staying empty after opening links / webpages until I use the tabswitcher, switch to another tab and go back to the tab that I was in and et voila, now the tab is displayed correctly with the opened page. Its hard to reproduce as it randomly happens, but I never had this issue a week ago, when i was using the normal version of Vivaldi for android.
-
mib2berlin
@termel
Hi, does it happen if you open links in the background, from bookmarks?
Please add your Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
It happens when i click for example on my bookmarks in the speedial or when i say "open link in new (not background) tab". It opens the tab, I see the loading animation next to the url, but when it reaches 100% and disappears, the tab still is empty until i use the switcher to go to another tab and come back.
Smartphone: Pixel 8 Pro with newest available updates (Build/AP1A.240305.019.A1)
Vivaldi Version: Snapshot 6.6.3291.8
-
@mib2berlin Also just happend using the newest Version: 6.6.3291.20
Managed to do some screenshots at least.
What i have done:
- Opened a new tab
- typed "check24" into the url bar and clicked on the suggested url
- page started to load but ended up in the empty state
- i opened the tab switcher (actually this seems to be enough, no need to click on any other tab)
- clicked on the tab i was already on and now the page is displayed
Image 1:
Image 2:
Image 3:
-
shaedrashiro
@termel said:
Usando la instantánea, estoy experimentando pestañas que permanecen vacías después de abrir enlaces/páginas web hasta que uso el conmutador de pestañas, cambie a otra pestaña y vuelva a la pestaña en la que estaba y et voila, ahora la pestaña se muestra correctamente con la página abierta. Es difícil de reproducir ya que sucede al azar, pero nunca tuve este problema hace una semana, cuando estaba usando la versión normal de Vivaldi para Android.
Confirm. I have this problem too, and it's not random. This bug has existed for several previous versions.
I use android 14 (samsung s24+).
-
mib2berlin
@termel
Hm, page loads instantly on my device, specs in my signature.
I test random speed dials for some time but no black pages so far.
We need a Pixel user or one on Android 14, at least.
-
@mib2berlin Most of the time it also works fine for me and then suddenly this happens. With the 6.5 non snapshot version i never had this issue.
-
After several reports made by many users, the button to display the panel when the search bar is at bottom still remains hidden
-
I really miss the home button on the adress bar field. I know that it can be reached in the vivaldi menu bar, but that is on the right and I'm a lefty (can't reach it with one hand). It would make a big difference if we could swap the menu icon position and the adress field...
-
shaedrashiro
@3630 I would also like to see the menu button on the left changed. I'm not left-handed, but it's annoying to have to tilt your smartphone to open the menu.
It would be nice if vivaldi was more comfortable to use for people with arthritis xD.
-
@ingolftopf said in Vivaldi Mobile 6.6 RC 1 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3291.20:
But why blown-out candle?
Because it's almost - but not quite - ready to go? Light the candle WIR...
-
Adicionem extensões no Vivaldi Mobile e a opção nativa de colocar o app em modo paisagem por padrão, só falta esses complementos para o navegador ficar perfeito nos dispositivos móveis.
-