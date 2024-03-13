https://frame.work/nl/en

I also like the company philosophy here.

It's a small Californian company that only makes laptops.

I would also have liked to support a European company.

But some of them clearly speak for themselves.

"Right to repair", modular design, according to 'IFIXIT': "Excessive repair value of 10/10.

This sounds very good to me.

Outlet: "With each new launch, we reduce the prices for the remaining stock of previous generations. You can join the Framework Laptop ecosystem for less today and upgrade any module in the future if you ever need to."

Would like to use it as a pure Linux laptop.

What would you guys recommend, Intel and AMD processors?

Will also look at prices for a used Framework laptop.

Thanks