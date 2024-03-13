Does anyone here have experience with laptop manufacturer "Framework"?
ingolftopf Ambassador
I also like the company philosophy here.
It's a small Californian company that only makes laptops.
I would also have liked to support a European company.
But some of them clearly speak for themselves.
"Right to repair", modular design, according to 'IFIXIT': "Excessive repair value of 10/10.
This sounds very good to me.
Outlet: "With each new launch, we reduce the prices for the remaining stock of previous generations. You can join the Framework Laptop ecosystem for less today and upgrade any module in the future if you ever need to."
Would like to use it as a pure Linux laptop.
What would you guys recommend, Intel and AMD processors?
Will also look at prices for a used Framework laptop.
Thanks
I think that AMD offers the best relation of features and price, IMHO way better than Intel. My Laptop, see specs in my signature, with really good performance, also in graphical aspects, it cost me €350 new
@Catweazle
Thank you for your assessment.
mib2berlin
@ingolftopf
Hi, I like the company philosophy too but are you aware you can get the same or better hardware for 50% of the price?
Maybe you can get a used one and update later to better/new hardware.
I would pay 20-30% more for a good concept/company but 100% more is nothing for my pockets.
I guess AMD or Intel doesn't really matter today except the AMD devices has a better integrated GPU's.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Does anyone here have experience with laptop manufacturer "Framework"?:
I would pay 20-30% more for a good concept/company but 100% more is nothing for my pockets.
Not for mine either, of course.
That's why I also inform myself here and try to compare prices for used appliances.
Thanks for your message.
mib2berlin
@ingolftopf
Compare Laptop 16 to a Acer 16 with OLED, for example:
@ingolftopf Don't have any experience with them yet, but at some point I would like to buy one of their mainboards to put in a custom case for a nice compact computer. Have thought about stripping down a NUC style mini-PC for the parts, but Framework makes it easier with their inventory of replacement parts.
@nomadic
Thank you for sharing your interesting thought.