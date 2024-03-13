I've several times encountered the issue where after deleting a whole bunch of tabs in different workspaces, I will restart Vivaldi and find that all of my workspaces have 0 tabs in them. All of the workspaces are there, but they're empty. I've had to restore my profile folder from a TM backup to fix it. I've also had Vivaldi sometimes show no workspaces or tabs in the open windows - they all just say "Vivaldi" in the Window menu. I'm worried that there might be some corruption in my workspace settings storage - is there a way to verify that there isn't? Is there a way to separately dump / back up my workspace settings? I've used this as an organization system for a lot of things I'm currently working on and having to recreate it from scratch if I had to do that would be very painful.

Thanks!