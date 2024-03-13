"Opening in existing browser session." - but nothing happens.
If vivaldi is running and I enter a command like:
$ vivaldi file.html
I get the response "Opening in existing browser session." but nothing else happens. No new window or tab. File not opened. ("vivaldi" links to the script in the vivaldi installation directory, but if I call vivaldi-bin directly, the same thing happens).
Can anyone give me a hint so that I can track down what is broken on my system?
Version 6.6.3271.48 on Devuan/Daedalus
@SteveGraham Is this a Flatpak or a deb package version?
Which error messages do you get in shell?
Any error messages in syslog at time of the vivaldi command?
test@debora:~$ vivaldi a.html
Works for me, opens the file a.html from current folder (the home folder,
~) and shows in a Vivaldi tab.
I shut down vivaldi and restarted it from the command line to see what messages appeared... and the "vivaldi file.html" opened the file in a new tab as normal!
Then I restarted vivaldi from the desktop link as I usually do, and that worked too. I have no idea what had happened. Thanks for your reply.