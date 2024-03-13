Hello,

I need some help with the sound settings of Vivaldi.

Since few weeks (obviously after an update, but I don't know the exact time and which update), the sound of Vivaldi is gone.

I've already checked some other postings and found that always something was muted.

But in my environment, I don't see any entry of Vivaldi in the Windows sound mixer, nor in EarTrumpet that I use instead, nor in the sound settings of Windows.

Other browsers and apps (e.g. VLC) are shown, but not Vivaldi.

I've checked it, while a video was running and on the tab I could see an active speaker.

I'm using the latest Vivaldi version 6.6.3271.48

OS: Windows 11 Enterprise 22H2 and installed the latest Windows updates of this version, yesterday.

Has anybody any idea, what might cause this problem or what I can check?

Thanks in advance.