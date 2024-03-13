Option To Subscribe to Feed Is Gone
bhartman36
Hi, Everyone.
I'm using Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 11. I used to have the ability to both preview and subscribe to RSS feeds from the address bar. Now it appears I only have the option to preview the feed. Has anyone else experienced this problem?
Thanks in advance for the help/advice.
In my test build, there's a button that reads "Follow feed" on the preview. Is it missing in Stable?
bhartman36
Yeah, I don't see it in this version. It just has a preview button.
When I clicked on the preview button is when I got to the page with the Follow feed button. Mind you, I was looking at the preview of this thread's feed, which was blank at the time.
Not blank now, and still has the Follow feed button.
orokanasaru
The issue is that we used to be able to directly subscribe from the feed button instead of loading a new page that lets us subscribe. It's not a big issue, but it adds an annoying extra step without any benefit.