Unsolved Dead Birds on My Blog
-
If I edit my blog, then try to copy/paste a link to a chapter, I get a dead bird page.
If I open the same blog page in a new tab, then links from the top of the page work fine.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I can reproduce it. Have you already filed a bug for it?
-
I saw such issues with linked text on internal 6.6, too.
VB-104820 "Link to text crashes tab" - Confirmed
-
@jane-n I just submitted a report, issue reference is 12231633916.
-
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
-
I see this only 6.6.3291.3 Snapshot / Win 11.
Not all link to text URLs cause such tab crash. Weird.
-
No tab crash with 6.6.3271.50.