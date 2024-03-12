Youtube - Right click opens in both tabs
Hi Vivaldi people,
I really like Vivaldi. Have been using it since almost the beginning. So I hope this is fixable.
I use Youtube every day. Mostly it works good. I always right click to open videos in a new tab. But sometimes it opens the clicked on video in the original tab at the same time it opens in a new tab. SO it is playing in both. Anyone had this problem or a fix?
Thanks in advance, John
I use the gestures so I use right click as well though admittedly I usually just use the middle mouse button. But when I do use the right button features I have had no indication of something like that.
Could it be that your mouse is also registering the left click at the same time as the right?
One way you could test if it is an accidental input is to enable rocker gestures and see if when you are right clicking if it ever takes you backwards in history.
@Jrograms
Thanks, I disabled gestures. Will advise.
Disabling gestures did not help.
@graphicwonders
How are you able to open the videos with right click? Is it an extension or a custom command? How do you open the context menu?
Right click
Choose open link in new tab