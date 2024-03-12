I use the gestures so I use right click as well though admittedly I usually just use the middle mouse button. But when I do use the right button features I have had no indication of something like that.

Could it be that your mouse is also registering the left click at the same time as the right?

One way you could test if it is an accidental input is to enable rocker gestures and see if when you are right clicking if it ever takes you backwards in history.