'bookmark saved' message displays way way way too long!!!…
-
The 'bookmark saved' message displays way way way too long!!!… vivaldi android
6.5.3217.122 , bottom toolbar… and, when it displays, it covers everything, up to three lines deep… this is such a simple thing, but it is like I have a freakin' built in pause every time I do anything on the net… it can literally take me an hour to do 20 minutes of searching for anything… I have searched, but could not find any references to anything remotely close to my problem, so any help you can give will be greatly appreciated… so have a great day/week/weekend, and thanks in advance for any and all help!…
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
It's there to give people enough time to notice the message and tap Edit, if they wish to change the title, folder or other information about the new bookmark.
You can swipe it away towards the bottom of the screen, if you're in a rush to access the toolbar below it.
-
mib2berlin
@jane-n
Hi, it's about 5 seconds, maybe 2 is enough but I never know you could swipe it away!
Cheers, mib