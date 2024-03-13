It happens on several websites that the page is not loaded, and a warning about the presence of the adblocker is shown instead.

Example:

https://screenrant.com/true-detective-seasons-ranked-worst-best/

Here's how it looks in Vivaldi with the built-in adblocker:



And here's the same page loaded in Firefox using uBlock origin:



Is there something that can be done to further improve the built-in adblocker?

I'd like to keep using Vivaldi's adblocker, I like the fact that I don't have to install a third-party extension.