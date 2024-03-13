Can Vivaldi AdBlocker be improved? [SOLVED]
InkBlizzard
It happens on several websites that the page is not loaded, and a warning about the presence of the adblocker is shown instead.
Example:
https://screenrant.com/true-detective-seasons-ranked-worst-best/
Here's how it looks in Vivaldi with the built-in adblocker:
And here's the same page loaded in Firefox using uBlock origin:
Is there something that can be done to further improve the built-in adblocker?
I'd like to keep using Vivaldi's adblocker, I like the fact that I don't have to install a third-party extension.
There are some improvements possible by adding items to the block list.
However, the best solution so far is using an extension: uBlock Origin.
It not only blocks nearly everything but is able to hide itself from detection.
@InkBlizzard You may try to add this list
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/lists/abp/abp-filters-anti-cv-current.txt
and see if it helps
@InkBlizzard
Hi, you can add other lists to the blocker, I use a list published from a user here.
I add it to the tracker and the blocker lists and I don't get the warning on this page.
uBlock is not only list based so the Vivaldi ad blocker cant reach blocker extensions effectiveness, I fear.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for the replies.
@Hadden89 I added the list you shared but unfortunately, it didn't do the trick.
@mib2berlin I'm not sure to understand. Should I simply add the link big.oisd.nl to the tracker, or is there something else?
When I open that page, it's blank.
JoeBecomeTheSun
I say use the same filter lists that Ublock Origin uses.
I will state my Ublock Origin troubleshooting info:
uBlock Origin: 1.56.0
Chromium: 122
filterset (summary):
network: 341425
cosmetic: 368405
scriptlet: 55906
html: 0
listset (total-discarded, last-updated):
added:
ALB-0: 305-18, never
BGR-0: 1040-8, never
CHN-0: 25570-236, never
CZE-0: 832-36, never
DEU-0: 7325-132, never
EST-0: 464-96, never
FIN-0: 2281-10, never
FRA-0: 22836-610, never
GRC-0: 1074-16, never
HRV-0: 388-57, never
HUN-0: 2082-64, never
IDN-0: 9869-101, never
[47 lists not shown]: [too many]
default:
user-filters: 0-0, never
easylist: 82154-1769, 4m
easyprivacy: 50358-32230, 4m
plowe-0: 3772-1674, 4m
ublock-badware: 7858-256, 4m
ublock-filters: 37459-3969, 4m
ublock-privacy: 754-219, 4m
ublock-quick-fixes: 167-29, 4m
ublock-unbreak: 2242-154, 4m
urlhaus-1: 8015-5, 4m
filterset (user): [empty]
switchRuleset:
added: [array of 1 redacted]
userSettings:
suspendUntilListsAreLoaded: true
hiddenSettings: [none]
supportStats:
allReadyAfter: 1421 ms
maxAssetCacheWait: 12 ms
cacheBackend: browser.storage.local
Vivaldi adblocker doesnt block the youtube ad blocker blocker, but Ublock does, thanks gorhill.
@InkBlizzard oisd list seems to use a subdomain as link so adding
http://big.oisd.nl/should load the list.
Otherwise just add the list source:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sjhgvr/oisd/main/oisd_big.txt
yeah, the point is vivaldi blocker mostly support the ABP syntax and sometimes fails with rules with UBO syntax which is less supported, plus the fact extensions may have an additional cloaking system.
Thanks, @Hadden89
I tried both, but for some reason, screenrant still doesn't work on my end.
@InkBlizzard another list to try
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bogachenko/fuckfuckadblock/master/fuckfuckadblock.txt
@InkBlizzard
I checked the page again and don't even get any ad's if I disable all blocking, until "Create an account to keep reading" popup.
I this maybe location based?
-
Hm... no luck with that one either.
I'll probably have to switch to uBlock Origin. I only hope it's not going to have any effect on the CPU. Vivaldi is working fine, and I don't want to mess it up.
It's possible, yes.
Here's how it looks on my end with the adblocker disabled (and I need to disable block trackers too for the warning to disappear):
@InkBlizzard
Hm, strange, I get nothing.
Anyway, I cant remember a user reported issues with uBlock in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
FWIW, I use the Adguard desktop app. ScreenRant et al doesn't detect it either. And I get the added benefit of having ads blocked in other Windows apps too.
@InkBlizzard You could use the following AdGuard block list - "AdGuard Annoyances filter":
https://filters.adtidy.org/extension/chromium/filters/14.txt
Seems to work for me, I don't get the "disable your blocker" message when using this list.
EDIT: Updated the link to one that is more compatible with Vivaldi.
-
Thanks, @AltCode !
That worked!
Happy to continue using Vivaldi's adblocker.