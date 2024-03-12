Shortcuts stop working, tabs hang, forced to restart
Hi,
on my most recent macos and vivaldi version my browser never lasts more that 2 day and I'm forced to restart. I only use a bit of Teams, Hubspot and Salesforce.
First Short cut keys stop working (I don't have any custom configured), then tabs stop responding, the pages don't refresh and finally I'm forced to restart. Vivaldi comes back, but on pages that I visited quite some time ago. Never on the pages I had open when forcing the restart. When it comes back it's like yesterdays session.
OakdaleFTL
@MK35627 said in Shortcuts stop working, tabs hang, forced to restart:
on my most recent macos and vivaldi version
Which...? macOS and Vivaldi versions?
(E.g., I'm on late 2012 Mac mini running Catalina, with Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48.)