How get a file attached in mail from file manager linux?
-
I have the file manager "Nemo" in Linux Mint Cinnamon and I just got an additional right-click menu feature
Attach to email.
This allows me to (theoretically) add the clicked file directly as an attachment in the open Vivaldi mail client.
The command code below opens Vivaldi with the mail editor, but without an attachment.
Does anyone have an idea how to change the command to make it work?
Exec=<action_scripts/attach_to_email_xdg-email.sh %F>
The whole file in which this command is reads as this:
[Nemo Action] Name=_Attach to email Comment=Attach %F to email in default mail application Exec=<action_scripts/attach_to_email_xdg-email.sh %F> Icon-Name=mail-attachment-symbolic Selection=notnone Extensions=nodirs Quote=double Dependencies=xdg-email;
The script
attach_to_email_xdg-email.shis this:
#!/bin/bash COMMAND="xdg-email" for file in "$@" do COMMAND="$COMMAND --attach '$file'" done sh -c "$COMMAND"
-
@Dancer18 I can not remember that attaching files by shell command/option to Vivaldi Mail is implemented.
-
@DoctorG Thank you for your quick response. It would be the same with this more simple or direct code (without *.sh script):
Exec=xdg-email --attach %F
Instead of
%FI tried
'$file'but that doesn't work at all with even no opening Vivaldi mail editor.