I have the file manager "Nemo" in Linux Mint Cinnamon and I just got an additional right-click menu feature Attach to email .

This allows me to (theoretically) add the clicked file directly as an attachment in the open Vivaldi mail client.

The command code below opens Vivaldi with the mail editor, but without an attachment.

Does anyone have an idea how to change the command to make it work?

Exec=<action_scripts/attach_to_email_xdg-email.sh %F>

The whole file in which this command is reads as this:

[Nemo Action] Name=_Attach to email Comment=Attach %F to email in default mail application Exec=<action_scripts/attach_to_email_xdg-email.sh %F> Icon-Name=mail-attachment-symbolic Selection=notnone Extensions=nodirs Quote=double Dependencies=xdg-email;

The script attach_to_email_xdg-email.sh is this: