Zoom control appearance
-
In a completely new installation of Vivaldi, there are now only slider controls.
An old installation of Vivaldi, which updates itself, still has the +/- button. (error?)
But in the settings, the option to choose between the two has disappeared.
This is a problem because the +/- button was easier to adjust the magnification than the slider.
Outlook and Word have both options at the same time.
Could this not be done in Vivaldi as well?
-
@lamantin Settings > Appearance > Window AppearanceUse Buttons in Range Controls
-
mib2berlin
@lamantin
Hi, sliders are the default but you can change this to +/- buttons.
Open Settings and search for "range", will find the settings.
I always forget where they are.
Cheers, mib
-
@Pathduck
OK, I've been searching for days, but I only searched for zoom. I thought it was deleted. But okay, I got it... thanks.