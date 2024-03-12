In a completely new installation of Vivaldi, there are now only slider controls.

An old installation of Vivaldi, which updates itself, still has the +/- button. (error?)

But in the settings, the option to choose between the two has disappeared.

This is a problem because the +/- button was easier to adjust the magnification than the slider.

Outlook and Word have both options at the same time.

Could this not be done in Vivaldi as well?