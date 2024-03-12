Search in Filter not working
After selecting a filter to search in, after inputting the third character in the search field, the search scope reverts to 'All Messages'
Update: When inputting a number the search reverts to All Messages immediately after the first digit.
AFAIK search only initiating after a minimum number of typed characters is expected behaviour.
You can set where the search occurs under Mail > Default Search Folder as highlighted below:
@yojimbo274064400
I'm not sure that's relevant since to my understanding, filters aren't folders.
I set Current Folder as default but still the search defaulted to All Messages when the filter was selected prior to search.
yojimbo274064400
AFAICS when it comes to search there is no distinction made between a folder and other types of collections: mailing list, filters, flags, …
The UI maybe misleading here as the Search in shows All Messages regardless; this only become apparent when the drop down is shown.
For example, Default Search Folder set to All Messages:
and Default Search Folder set to Current Folder:
Grr I don't like that it's called "current folder" because filters and mailing lists and sent etc. are not folders. Vivaldi Mail is not a folder based client. It should be "current view" which automatically fits to all things, including actual folders. But that's just me ranting
But does it work?
AFAICS yes it works; when set to Current Folder search is against only those message shown, for example only those shown by a filter.
What scenario are you experiencing where it appears to not work?
I just updated to 6.6.3271.50 and search current folder seems to be functioning properly now.
That said, the issue wherein a search created by clicking on an email address in a mail header, does not get registered properly by the search and subsequently a filter created in this state is empty (i.e. nameless and starts collecting all mail). I think it's something that was overlooked in the revamp of the search recently issued.
This issue can be reproduced. Please consider raising a bug report and posting the VB reference here.
Bug submitted.
VB-104948