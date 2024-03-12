Mail login problem
Previously, everything was normal (about a month ago), I didn't change any passwords, I enter all the same as then, but now I get this error: "Error logging in to the incoming server. IMAP server response: Invalid credentials (Failure)".
Even Oauth does not want to see it, although I entered this mail without problems with the same data, Oauth also gives an authorization error.
What can be the reason and what to do?
upd. problem with all mails, only application key saves, but it is not available everywhere.
mib2berlin
@TrustedByMillions
Hi, which mail provider is this?
Can you login with a web client?
@mib2berlin google mail.
I don't understand the second question, sorry, what client are we talking about?
mib2berlin
@TrustedByMillions
As you posted in the Mail section I guessed about the internal mail client but you can open Gmail also with a web client in any browser.
This was not clear to me.
I use Gmail with OAuth and App password in different Vivaldi installs.
After the latest Vivaldi update I had go trough the OAuth verification again.
This is a security "feature" from Google and happen after a major update of Vivaldi.
The OAuth credentials are not saved in Vivaldi, the App password is.
Did you get a message to verify the access on Google for Vivaldi Mail at some point?
May you can check if the Vivaldi mail client have access in recent security activity;
https://myaccount.google.com/security?hl=en&authuser=0
mib2berlin
@TrustedByMillions
I started a different Windows 11 system and get this:
Surprisingly, Oauth authorization worked again.
Thank you for your time.