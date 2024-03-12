Previously, everything was normal (about a month ago), I didn't change any passwords, I enter all the same as then, but now I get this error: "Error logging in to the incoming server. IMAP server response: Invalid credentials (Failure)".

Even Oauth does not want to see it, although I entered this mail without problems with the same data, Oauth also gives an authorization error.

What can be the reason and what to do?

upd. problem with all mails, only application key saves, but it is not available everywhere.