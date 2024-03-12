How to Limit Vivaldi Mail Storage?
writerchirag
Is there any way to limit the storage used by Vivaldi mail on Mac? I have at least 10 account to monitor and if I connect them all to Vivaldi, I end up using a lot of space on hard drive. Is there any way to limit the storage usage by Vivaldi Mail? Thunderbird offers this option from beginning and that is the only reason I am not switching to any other mail clients. I have found Vivaldi Mail a lot better but this thing is preventing me from switching. Is the option already there and I can't find it?
Any help will be appreciated.
Thanks in advance to all.
@writerchirag
Nope. How in thunderbird the quota works?
Once it hit the limit it just stops to sync, send or receive for that specific account?
writerchirag
@Hadden89 Hi there, thanks for your reply.
It allows you to set a limit to the cache size after which it will automatically purge the older emails from the system without deleting them from the connected email servers. The sync/send/receive works normally.