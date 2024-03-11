email imap error without details attached
-
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision ebcc4ade9d056b280d4c4bd195761b49d422c01d
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.2.281.21
Out of the blew I started getting these errors. I had around 40 but I didnt know what account - which email account. I cleared the log and waited and now Im getting them 1 to 8 a day. Never any indication of which account or the error.
All my accounts are showing a green check mark and showing current email.
Should I just ignore this or can I get some help to track down what is causing this?
![alt text](image url)
-
-
mib2berlin
@wadesmart
Hi, showing this error in the logs is a bug, to my knowledge it is already fixed internal but I cant fine the bug report at moment.
Ignore it for the time being.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin as I received notification of your reply - I just got another one. Thanks for the quick response - will do.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@mib2berlin @wadesmart Look for VB-102850 in a future changelog.
-
Hopefully that update will address several things.
The first error came up at 0630 CST and the second just moments ago. I dont know why they are delayed at showing or why the times are so far off but - strange.