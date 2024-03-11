I noticed that quite often the translator doesn't fully work. It either gives one meaning only, when the word can instead mean different things, or it doesn't translate it all.

For the record, I'm using English to Italian.

Take this article, for instance:

https://newcriterion.com/issues/1993/5/feeling-sorry-for-rosalind-krauss

In the first three paragraphs alone, these are some of the words that the translator fails to translate (no translation is provided):

blurb

extol

spooring

argot

Is there some known issue I should be aware of?