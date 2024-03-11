Why the translator doesn't always work?
-
I noticed that quite often the translator doesn't fully work. It either gives one meaning only, when the word can instead mean different things, or it doesn't translate it all.
For the record, I'm using English to Italian.
Take this article, for instance:
https://newcriterion.com/issues/1993/5/feeling-sorry-for-rosalind-krauss
In the first three paragraphs alone, these are some of the words that the translator fails to translate (no translation is provided):
- blurb
- extol
- spooring
- argot
Is there some known issue I should be aware of?
-
@InkBlizzard Hi, first of all - upgrade your browser if you haven't already, there's been some significant upgrades to translate in version 6.6:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-desktop-6-6/
Second, the translate is not perfect. It will fail on many sites. It will probably never be as good as the privacy-invasive services from Google and Microsoft. But it's good enough for most users including myself.
-
Thanks, @Pathduck
I'm using Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48
I understand. At least I know that's how it currently works and there isn't much to do about it for now.
Hopefully, it will get better in future releases. It's handy to have it built-in, and from what you're saying I gather it should be less of an issue privacy-wise using it than the other services around.
-
@InkBlizzard In built-in translate defence, have to be said is not easy for any translator when it comes to these kind of specialized articles which uses not common words and phrasal verbs
btw, by lingavanex site (used by vivaldi)
by reverso (another translator)
blurbs = actually should be a short article/comment featured in a publication or a book cover
extol = strangely the site got it.
spoor after = tracking someone or something
argot = a dialect / hard to understand language
-
Thanks, @Hadden89
Interesting. So, the website version got 'extol', whereas the inline one missed it.
It seems there's room for improvement, which is a good sign.
And you're right, some words/verbs can be tricky.