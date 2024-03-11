ChatGPT doesn't work with Vivaldi
Since some hours ChatGPT doesn't work with Vivaldi. No response from ChatGPT 3.5.
I tried with other browsers and no problem with them.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Révision ebcc4ade9d056b280d4c4bd195761b49d422c01d
Système d’exploitation Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4046)
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
joewilliamm
I confirm that it works just fine. Probably it is something in browser's cache.