This is a very simple, yet productivity enhancing request...

If you have a workspace rule then the it will be common in your usage for the workspace to switch to another workspace automatically.

However, when you are done there.. it would be nice to switch back automatically to the previously used workspace (note I mean the workspace that was in use just prior to the switch, not the previous workspace in the list of workspaces)

So, how do we know when to switch back? simple.. when the user closes the last tab... so if there are no tabs left except maybe start page tab, then it is time to switch back. (of course this should only happen when it was a rule that brought the user to that workspace, not if the user manually selected the workspace.. hmm actually, it would be great to have a setting for that.. as I could see myself quite often wanting to go back to the previous workspace after switching to a new one manually to do something - and then finishing up my work there by closing all the non-start page tabs)

so to sum up, I'm requesting: