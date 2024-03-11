when will vivaldi work with superhuman extension?
timokvamme
It's the only thing thats keeping me from going back to this amazing browser please fix!
mib2berlin
@timokvamme
Hi, the Vivaldi team cant fix extensions, the extension developer can.
I would ask the support why they don't support Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
