Solve the problem of full screen on YouTube
-
In the snapshot 3291.8, when watching a video on YouTube with the full screen, it does not rotate completely. Please fix the problem. tecno 8c android 11.
-
mib2berlin
@agrezit
Hi, the snapshot are there to find problems.
Some user mentioned this in the snapshot thread already.
You can report this to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib