It would be pretty useful if we could add collapsible sections to our forum posts and comments. This will allow for more compact posts, giving users the ability to "hide" additional details which can be read by expanding the section.

I've had quite a few situations where I wish we could do this. For example, including very large screenshots in posts, which take up a big part of the screen. These could be added in a collapsible section, so they don't unnecessarily take up a large portion of the screen, but are still easily accessible when needed. Additional debug information can also be included in these sections.

Here and here are examples of how GitHub achieves this. GitHub uses the following syntax, using the <details> HTML element:

<details> <summary>Click me to expand</summary> Text content that's hidden until expanded. </details>

I think this could really improve the forums by making threads more compact, without losing important information/screenshots.