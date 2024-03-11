Hi,

first post so apologies if these questions have already been answered a million times...

I am using Vivaldi on iPadOS and have the smartfolio keyboard (not the plastic one, the smaller one), and have been testing Vivaldi iOS as I want to migrate away from using Safari. So I have a few question regarding Vivaldi on iOS

1: Is a new build coming for Vivaldi app which does not use Apple's WebKit? I am on iOS 17.4, and am a EU resident so I can access the new EU-approved sideloading stores and whatnot. I'd really like to get rid of relying on WebKit, since I dont feel comfortable using it on an iOS device due to its massively large userbase and therefore huge attacks surface

2: Is there a way to configure Vivaldi iOS browser to always open all tabs in Private mode? I dont like the fact that when I open the browser, it always starts in the "quickstart" mode or whatever it is. I always only use private mode on Safari, and it respects the switch to private mode persistently, so if I close Safari and reopen it, it will still remain in Private mode.. If this is not possible on Vivaldi, consider it a feature request

3: Whenever I press the "Cmd+Shift+N" hotkey on my smartfolio keyboard, Vivaldi takes a second before the cursor in the address bar starts accepting input. This lag is infuriating, I am used to pressing the new private tab hotkey and immediately typing a new URL to the addressbar in Safari, and if I do the same thing on Vivaldi, it always misses my first few keystrokes due to input lag.. Can this be fixed?

I have become a Vivaldi/Startpage convert in a short time, and use both of these brilliant products on all my desktop computers (3 of them). I want to use these same brilliant tools on my iPad as well going forward, so these improvements to Vivaldi on iOS are super important to me

Thanks!