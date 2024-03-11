Just finished a post with Vivaldi support. Received a nice message from my brother-in-law from his Comcast.net account. I replied, and Comcast refused to deliver it. The return included a message of "Comcast block for spam." It referred me to: https://postmaster.comcast.net/smtp-error-codes.php#BL000000

The reference indicated something in my message constituted SPAM, so they have blocked all messages from the Vivaldi mail server because we're all dirty SPAMmers. When I complained to Comcast, I submitted the apparent vivaldi SNMP IP, 31.209.137.12. They replied confirming the IP is on their block list.

I asked whether they routinely block gmail.com or yahoo.com because some clown used the wrong word in an Email (or figured they would munch some SPAM). Closed by pointing out that this is the reason why I don't use my comcast.net, in that you would think Comcast would have learned the ISP business over the past 30 years.

Still, it isn't the first time it actually was something I said........