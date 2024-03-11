I love the workspaces feature and started to exclusively use them to organize all my tabs, both currently opened ones as well as project related ones that I can jump to with two clicks, spread across multiple monitors and virtual desktops.

I think I have a dozen workspaces now with 1-20 tabs each.

So my issue:

When I open a new Vivaldi window (with others still being open), it starts with a single empty tab on my speed dial.

When I now open a workspace with this window, it loads the workspace. Fine.

But the single empty tab remains in the "buffer" or default workspace of this window.

It's not visible or anything, except when opening the workspaces drop down.

Is there any way to remove that, so loading a workspace in a window removes that single startup tab?