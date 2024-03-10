Feature Request: Add all tabs to bookmark
-
If I tap and hold a bookmark folder, I would like to show an option in the context menu to add all tabs to the selected folder.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
You can add multiple tabs to Bookmarks at once from the Tab Switcher.
- Long press on one of the tabs and tap on "Select tabs".
- Tap on all the tabs you want to bookmark.
- In the bottom right corner tap on "Add to..." and select Add to Bookmarks.
In Vivaldi 6.5 there's currently a bug, where the feature doesn't really work, but the bug has been fixed and will work again in Vivaldi 6.6.