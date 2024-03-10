Getting there – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3291.8
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot brings us very close to the final release of Vivaldi 6.6 for Android.
@mariap
Thank you, long awaited.
Cheers, mib
ingolftopf Ambassador
@mariap
Thank you
🥱
....
It's Monday already?
A8 Fixes
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Thanks, was waiting for this one
Thank you for your work, but there are so many bugs...
Aaron Translator
what is VAB-8713 ([UI] Show icon when on NativePage)?
@Aaron
Hi, the title is a bit missleading.
The text on the startpage was not left aligned, now it is.
Cheers, mib
This update removed the startpage background image and I cant add one back.
Can anybody confirm this?
Specs in my signature.
Cheers, mib
RiveDroite Ambassador
@mariap still having the issue where when I open it the address bar is blank.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@aminought said in Getting there – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3291.8:
Thank you for your work, but there are so many bugs...
If you notice so many bugs, it would be very nice if you could describe them here and write bug reports if necessary.
This will help to improve Vivaldi for everyone.
@ingolftopf I report 2-3 bugs every snapshot release.
Christoph142
@mib2berlin: you mean, like, the known issue of this post...?
Aaron Translator
@mib2berlin Build-in wallpaper do,but custom can't be set.
@Christoph142
Ooops, I always reed the change logs, how could I miss this.
Thanks, mib
Still is hidden the button to display notes, history, bookmarks..., when the search bar at bottom, only displayed when the screen is in horizontal mode. Another error is that it does not load the custom image as a background on the start page.
@mib2berlin
yep!
Only the embedded ones are left, and they are frankly uninspiring. Houston! We have a problem: we lost our wallpaper somewhere near the Moon!