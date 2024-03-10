Why Google Search Suggestions are not fixed by default?
-
Hello,
I was wondering why Vivaldi doesn't have suggestions with Google Search by default?
After searching a bit, I found numerous posts, they were really old too. It seems it is really easy thing to do as well. We can fix it ourselves on PC too.
So, why is Vivaldi not having it out of the box? Do they want us to use Bing in a indirect way? Or there is any other reason?
-
mib2berlin
@Zune
Hi, Vivaldi would have to pay fees to Google for each download of Vivaldi if they include this by default.
If you use the sync feature the suggestions are synced from desktop to mobile devices.
-
stardepp Translator
@Zune Go to Settings > Search engine settings and check whether "Search suggestions in address field" is activated.
-
mib2berlin
@stardepp
Hi, this does not work for Google if you don't sync.
But you are correct, these settings are disabled by default.
I checked this in a clean install, no idea why.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Ah, now that makes sense. I didn't know that browser companies have to pay for it.
And I am aware of that workaround. I found it just after I uninstalled it. Will be trying it again. Thanks for your answer!