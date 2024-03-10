Vivaldi crashed again ¡¡¡ Extensions are going crazy again
-
I'm really mad for this issue, it's so annoying that happen frequently
-
mib2berlin
@LeakLee
Hi, one extension does this, a user report:
"JustBlock Security" mess up other extensions
for example but mostly extension manager extensions.
-
@mib2berlin it's getting worse when I delete one
-
mib2berlin
@LeakLee
I cant really help here, I use 3 extensions.
For many I would disable 50% of your extensions, restart Vivaldi, check.
If it work then it is one of the other 50%, enable 50% of the rest, restart, test and so forth.
-
@mib2berlin it's resulted , thanks