Double appointments at the same time show only one system notification
I don't know if it's a feature ora a bug, but if I set Vivaldi calendar to show system notification alarms and I set two appointments at the same time (concurrent tasks), Windows 11 shows only one of them.
Instead in latest thunderbird calendar, in that case I get two notifications at the same time, one below the other one.
eggert Vivaldi Team
There is nothing actively stopping two events at the same time both showing a notification on our end. I guess this is down to the OS.
Tested on macOS and only one notification will show on screen but if I open the notification "drawer" then I can see both of them in the list.
I don't have access to a windows machine to test at the moment so I can't see what the behaviour is there.
mib2berlin
@snertev
Hi, the same on Windows 11:
I guess this was changed as in earlier versions of the calendar you can get 42 popup messages if you open the calendar after 3-4 days.
Now you get one message as popup and all 42 are in the Windows notification list.
Cheers, mib
I don't see that notification in my Win 11 Pro 23H2. It's strange.
However, I've imported the calendar from a ICS file, if it does any difference.
And the two concurrent appointments were from different calendars.
Maybe, in this case one is shown and the other is put into the notification list.
mib2berlin
@snertev
The Windows notifications only work with the default install to \App Data\Local\Vivaldi
If you have a "All User" install or a Standalone one it does not work, then you get the internal Vivaldi notification.
I can test two calendars later.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Add a event to a Google and a vivaldi.net calendar at the same time shows two notifications in the the Windows notification system.