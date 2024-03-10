Text of mails in Kopano
For my work I have to use e-mail in a Kopano web-end.
But in the three column view I clicked on a message heading in column two, but it didn’t let me see the mail of the text in column three. This kept blank, whatever mail I chose.
As I‘m using Vivaldi only recently, I can‘t say, if that’s a permanent issue or only happened this particular day.
I had no problems when using Chrome or Opera. Never and not on this day.
I turned off „block third party cookies“, but that didn’t help (it‘s enabled in Chrome yet).
For me that’s a deal breaker. I do rely on my browser. Has anyone made the same experience.
mib2berlin
@TheCelticCross
Hi, I cant test this but is the Vivaldi ad blocker active and maybe another one as extension?
@mib2berlin Thanks for your help. Yes, adblock was turned on, as was in Opera and AdGuard extension in Chrome.
Actually, there are no ads to be blocked, it's Open Source and work environment.
No extensions added and Vivaldi freshly installed.
I'll try later, when I'm using it again.
