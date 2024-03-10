I run 3 windows, one for each monitor I have.

I run 18 workspaces currently to categorize my tabs

Each workspace has between 2-3 and 10-20 tabs...depending on what I need it for.

Yes, I love the workspaces feature.

I actively manage all the tabs using the "Hibernate background tabs" and a keybind for "Hibernate inactive workspaces" (set to Control-Shift-Backspace, currently). Most workspaces stay in a hibernated state most of the time. I have to, in order to manage the memory required to maintain this many tabs. So at any one time I have between 3 and maybe 10 tabs active, depending on what I'm working on.

Still, I end up running into some tabs that become completely unresponsive to my input. When this happens, I generally restart vivaldi. Sometimes this resolves the unresponsiveness, other times I need to close that tab and reopen it to get it to respond. Other tabs will still respond, just those individual tabs that become unresponsive.

I have no way to reproduce the problem other than just my normal use of Vivaldi.