With lots of tabs and workspaces, some tabs become unresponsive
thundergod97
I run 3 windows, one for each monitor I have.
I run 18 workspaces currently to categorize my tabs
Each workspace has between 2-3 and 10-20 tabs...depending on what I need it for.
Yes, I love the workspaces feature.
I actively manage all the tabs using the "Hibernate background tabs" and a keybind for "Hibernate inactive workspaces" (set to Control-Shift-Backspace, currently). Most workspaces stay in a hibernated state most of the time. I have to, in order to manage the memory required to maintain this many tabs. So at any one time I have between 3 and maybe 10 tabs active, depending on what I'm working on.
Still, I end up running into some tabs that become completely unresponsive to my input. When this happens, I generally restart vivaldi. Sometimes this resolves the unresponsiveness, other times I need to close that tab and reopen it to get it to respond. Other tabs will still respond, just those individual tabs that become unresponsive.
I have no way to reproduce the problem other than just my normal use of Vivaldi.
mib2berlin
@thundergod97
Hi, I don't have a solution but 3-400 tabs are not that much, I can run 1000 in 20 workspaces but I rarely use more than 2 windows (2 displays), mostly one.
How many RAM need such a setup compare to your installed RAM?
Please add your Vivaldi and Windows version, system specs would also be helpful.
First I would try to disable all extensions and restart Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
Hello,
I myself using about 1300+ tabs on a HP Probook 440 G5 / i5-8250. 8gigs of ram, ubuntu 22.04.
Usually no problems. There are some sites, though, using more resources than normal. Usually java-stuff.
In parallel, I always run a gkrellm as a dock in my desktop, which helps me spot imediatelly an abusive page.
Try to avoid such sites.