I suggest that developers implement the ability of the browser window title to adapt to the theme of the operating system, including the color, shape and size of the window control buttons. How it is implemented in Google chrome or firebox. The option that you are suggesting now - to use the system framework - is inconvenient because it significantly increases the size of the window title.
mib2berlin
@sgrudev
Hi and welcome to the forum.
Please vote for the existing request, it is one of ~5000 we already have, with the like button in the first post.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27660/names-for-windows
You can search in the forum or on a user page for existing requests:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib