Syncing tabs
Is it possible to sync my (many) tabs from my Windows Vivaldi with my new Linux Mint Vivaldi?
mib2berlin
@OmniSecundus
Hi, check the windows panels, if you have sync connected on both devices all tabs are already there.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I can't have had Windows synced then, because the only tabs showing are the ones I've opened since downloading Vivaldi on Linux. (And the reason I'm in Linux is because I can't get into Wndows due to a login loop I've been unable to fix.)
Thanks for replying, anyway!
mib2berlin
@OmniSecundus
Hm, you can reach the Windows data from Linux.
It is possible to copy the folder Sessions from Win to Lin but you have to delete the existing folder on Linux.
So you lost all tabs and sessions already exist in Linux.
Make a backup of /home/username/.config/vivaldi/Default/Sessions/
On Windows it is in C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thanks mib, but as I said, I'm unable to get into Windows at the moment, and compared to that, tab-syncing is just a minor inconvenience.
I'll survive!
mib2berlin
@OmniSecundus
Oh, I thought you are on a dual boot system.
Anyway, have a nice day, mib