History panel improvement
I use History Panel quite often to go to a page I recently visited. My "Sort by" is set to "by Date". The problem for me is that History Panel remembers the last selected item and opens up from there. So every time I open the panel to see recent history, I see the history from 2 days ago, when I used the panel the last time. I see the usefullness of that but 9 times out of 10 I only need the recent history. I suggest that Vivaldi keeps the state of History Panel for the current session only.
mib2berlin
@pokemn
Hi, after some testing, the panel save the scroll position not the selected item.
Try to scroll to the top before you close the panel next time.
Maybe Ctrl+H is better for you than the panel, it always start on top.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin thanks for advice, but Ctrl+H also opens up from the last scroll position. I mean the history list on the right side. My view is set to "Month".
@mib2berlin said in History panel improvement:
scroll to the top before you close the panel
inconvinient to do it every time
mib2berlin
@pokemn
Yes, was just for testing.
I use list but it depends what is recent for you.
If you know the name it's maybe faster to type in the address bar with this settings.
I am not against your request but I guess it is hard to implement, the developer would have to split history for panel and all other views.
Cheers, mib