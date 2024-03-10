MSAA accessibility caret status not updaed on tab switches (unlike Chrome)
I'm using MSAA accessibility Caret object to detect whether a page has a text caret or not.
I've noticed a bug in Vivaldi that doesn't happen in Chrome: if you're editing a text field (like this post), then you get the correct status of a caret with the correct non-zero width.
However, if you switch to another tab without the caret, the caret object is not updated, so you still get the non-zero width and normal status even though there is no caret visible. Then in that new tab is you click on a text field and click back to escape the text field, you get the correct value of a 'invisible' caret with 0 width
DoctorG Ambassador
Curious how and for which cases you use MSAA accessibility Caret object. Sort of Accessability Testing? A external tool? A WAI checking app?
If you want to improve accessability in Vivaldi, please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.